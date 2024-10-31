‘It is of great significance’: First day of Hindu festival Diwali kicks off in DC

Hindus across the Washington, D.C. region and around the world will celebrate the first of five-day holiday of Diwali. The "festival of lights" is the yearly time for family gatherings, prayer, lighting lamps and partying.

“Diwali is the biggest festival in India. It celebrates the victory of good over evil,” said Niti Srivastava, executive director of the Indian Cultural Association of Howard County.

The Diwali holiday in the northern states of India is, according to Srivastava, celebrated as the days “when Lord Rama returned to his kingdom … after defeating the Demon King Ravan.”

“For Hindus, it is of great significance. It’s the biggest festival in India, and there’s lots of firecrackers and sweets and gifts exchanged. … It is also time for new beginnings, celebrating life with your loved ones, and it’s the start of the Hindu year,” she said.

Thursday is the first day of the festival, known as Dhanteras.

“We start with cleaning the house, and then we decorate the house with clay lamps, with lights. Then we do puja. And so it’s like Christmas for us. Then we pray to … remove the obstacles and for prosperity and well-being of the family and loved ones and everybody around,” Srivastava said.

People typically buy gold or kitchen utensils to help bring good fortune inside their home.

The biggest day of the festival will be on Saturday, when people celebrate the beginning of a new year in the Hindu calendar.

“Day three is the main day of the festival, the biggest of them all, Diwali. It signifies the victory of good over evil, the triumph of light over darkness, which is the central theme of Diwali. And families, they gather around for Lakshmi Puja, a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi, followed by a feast, and then fireworks,” said Srivastava.

The Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bethesda, Maryland, is holding a Diwali celebration on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and is partnering with the group Hindus for Human Rights. Tickets are free, but registration is necessary.

