How to keep pets safe while ringing in 2024

Breaking out the champagne, noise makers and baked goods for New Year’s Eve? That may be the recipe for tons of fun with your family and friends, but veterinarians say New Year’s Eve gatherings have the potential to be downright terrifying for pets.

Fortunately, experts are providing guidance to get them safely through the events.

When countdowns begin, followed by New Year’s fireworks suddenly going off, some pets will do things they don’t typically do, according to Dr. Ricky Walther, the chief medical officer for pet insurance marketplace Pawlicy Advisor.

“We do see an increase around the holiday where pets will get out and run away or end up in the street and accidentally get hit or injured,” said the Sacramento-based vet. “So, keeping pets safe and secured is the most important thing.”

The pet expert has several tips to ensure your furry friend doesn’t leave your sight and slip out of the house during festivities.

For dogs and cats, Walther recommends getting a gate or placing them in a calm space like a bedroom to keep them from roaming around the house during parties. He also suggests keeping them on a leash with a toy to release nervous energy during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Also considering a boarding facility can be really helpful, especially if your plans aren’t going to accommodate for safe practices around your pet,” Walther said.

Something else pet owners should do before parties and the stroke of 2024: update pets’ information and make sure they’re wearing identification tags.

“Many people have microchipped pets when they adopted them or when they got them as puppies and kittens,” he said. “But very few people don’t keep that information up to date.”

Many New Year’s Eve hosts load their tables with chocolate and baked goods and, at the stroke of midnight, the alcohol flows. Walther said keeps dogs and cats away from both.

He also recommends telling guests not to feed pets.

“Let’s say there’s a big punch bowl or something sitting out on a surface where pets can get to it — it’s not good for them,” he said. “If your pet is going to be out with you, make sure all food is off of surfaces where pets can get to it.”