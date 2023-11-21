Legos, Barbie and Hot Wheels among most popular toys this holiday season, survey says

LEGOs, Barbie and Hot Wheels are among the most popular toys, according to the Federation's survey, with LEGOs as a Top 3 pick for both boys and girls.

The holiday shopping season begins in earnest later this week with clothing, gift cards and toys at the top of many’s lists.

A survey for the National Retail Federation found that 74% of consumers plan to shop over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The survey found 56% of consumers said that clothing is on their holiday shopping list, 44% said they would be buying gift cards and 37% said that toys are in their shopping plans.

Some shoppers strolling by storefronts on Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday evening said their shopping plans will include a mix of both online purchases and store visits.

“I would go online first … try to get any good bargains and deals and then second … to finish off the shopping, I would wait until the last minute and try to pick up everything else that I didn’t get,” said Tiya Cross, of Bethesda, who said his holiday shopping list includes four children plus grandchildren.

How do most consumers choose gifts?

The survey found 44% seek gift inspiration in an online search, 35% consult friends and family, 32% make in-store choices and 26% rely on wish lists.