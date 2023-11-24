Live Radio
Home » Holiday News » CityCenterDC Christmas tree lighting…

CityCenterDC Christmas tree lighting takes place this weekend — and you’re invited

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

November 24, 2023, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There’s going to be a big tree lighting party in the District this weekend and you’re invited.

It’s the 10th annual holiday tree lighting celebration at CityCenterDC.

“The tree is a 75-foot tree, one of the largest ones in Washington, D.C.,” said Timothy Lowery, general manager of the CityCenterDC Project, “It has thousands and thousands of lights and ornaments.”

The 10th anniversary ornament is selling for $50. (Courtesy CityCenterDC)

The tree-lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, but the festivities begin at 5 p.m.

“There’s going to be all kinds of things for children,” Lowery said. “There’s going to be face painting, popcorn, light bites from your restaurants at CityCenter, and a lot of festive things going on in the proximity of the tree.”

There will also be a band playing and some other surprises that Lowery is not going to give away.

And if you’re the kind of person who likes to buy or give ornaments as a gift, you have a chance to pick up a unique one and help sick children. They will be selling specially made 10th anniversary commemorative Christmas ornaments, with all the proceeds going to Children’s National Hospital.

“Those will sell for $50 a piece, and every dollar that comes in on the sale goes to Children’s Hospital, to add a little bit of holiday cheer to the lives of the people, who are a bit less fortunate than those of us who are not in the hospital at this time of the year,” Lowery said.

Michelle Murillo

Michelle Murillo has been a part of the WTOP family since 2014. She started her career in Central Florida before working in radio in New York City and Philadelphia.

mimurillo@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up