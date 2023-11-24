CityCenterDC Christmas tree lighting takes place this weekend — and you’re invited

The 10th annual holiday tree lighting celebration takes place at City Center DC on Saturday, Nov. 25.

There’s going to be a big tree lighting party in the District this weekend and you’re invited.

It’s the 10th annual holiday tree lighting celebration at CityCenterDC.

“The tree is a 75-foot tree, one of the largest ones in Washington, D.C.,” said Timothy Lowery, general manager of the CityCenterDC Project, “It has thousands and thousands of lights and ornaments.”

The tree-lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, but the festivities begin at 5 p.m.

“There’s going to be all kinds of things for children,” Lowery said. “There’s going to be face painting, popcorn, light bites from your restaurants at CityCenter, and a lot of festive things going on in the proximity of the tree.”

There will also be a band playing and some other surprises that Lowery is not going to give away.

And if you’re the kind of person who likes to buy or give ornaments as a gift, you have a chance to pick up a unique one and help sick children. They will be selling specially made 10th anniversary commemorative Christmas ornaments, with all the proceeds going to Children’s National Hospital.

“Those will sell for $50 a piece, and every dollar that comes in on the sale goes to Children’s Hospital, to add a little bit of holiday cheer to the lives of the people, who are a bit less fortunate than those of us who are not in the hospital at this time of the year,” Lowery said.