Where to dispose of your holiday decorations in the DC area

As the holiday season winds down, it’ll soon be time for people to take down their Christmas trees. Here’s how D.C.-area residents can dispose of their trees properly.

DC

The Department of Public Works said that it will collect holiday trees and greenery through March 3. Trees can be dropped off at these locations through March 3, 2023.

Benning Road Transfer Station: 3200 Benning Road NE

Guy Mason Recreation Center: 3600 Calvert Street NW

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

In Anne Arundel County, Christmas trees and wreaths are labeled as yard waste and will be picked up before 6 a.m. at the curb on collection day year-round.

Charles County

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees through Jan. 8 at these locations:

Frederick County

Residents can recycle their Christmas trees until Jan. 22, but they have to get rid of all lights, ornaments, plastic ties, tinsel and tree stands before they bring them to the following locations:

Ballenger Creek Park (second parking lot on the left): 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

Eyler Road Park (fenced area on right): 30 Eyler Road, Thurmont

Kemptown Park (lower left parking lot): 3456B Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia

Point of Rocks Ruritan Club (left side of parking lot): 1637 Ballenger Creek Pike, Point of Rocks

Reichs Ford Road Yard Waste Recycling Site — 9031 Reichs Ford Road, Frederick

Remsburg Park (first parking lot on left): 7408 Holter Road, Middletown

Howard County

The “Merry Mulch” program in Howard County will run until Jan. 21. Residents, who have curbside yard trim collection, can put their tree out for pickup on their yard trim collection day through Jan. 20. However, trees with yard trim collection won’t be picked up on trash collection days.

Trees can be dropped off at the following collection sites:

Clarksville: Kendall Hardware, 12260 Clarksville Pike

Columbia: Cedar Lane Park, 5081 Cedar Lane

Elkridge: Rockburn Branch Park (East), 5400 Landing Road

Ellicott City: Old Circuit Court parking lot on upper Court House Drive (past Ellicott Mills Drive, on the right) and Clarks Ace Hardware, 10325 Baltimore National Pike

Highland: Schooley Mill Park, 12975 Hall Shop Road

Marriottsville: Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste Area, 2350 Marriottsville Road (open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Savage: Savage Park, 8400 Fair Street

Woodbine: Western Regional Park, 14800 Carrs Mill Road

After Jan. 21, residents can continue to give their Christmas trees to the Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste Area, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County is continuing its year-round collection of Christmas trees with its curbside yard trim collection. Residents should put their trees on the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day.

Those with an artificial tree who have county-provided trash service, can ask for a bulk trash pickup for their tree.

Prince George’s County

Residents who have county-provided trash services can put their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. on Mondays, which are yard trim collection days, until Jan. 31. Other than Christmas trees, yard trim includes brush, grass clippings, leaves and small branches.

Additionally, residents can leave their trees at the Public Convenience Center on Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

Virginia

Alexandria

The last day of tree collection will be Jan. 31. Residents who get trash services from the city can recycle them on the curbside by 6 a.m.

Arlington

Residents can put their Christmas trees on the curb by 6 a.m. on their trash collection day through Jan. 13. The tree will be handled at curbside as part of regular year-round yard waste collection after Jan. 13.

It’s important for the tree to be bare and ready for composting. Trees over eight feet long need to be broken up.

Residents who don’t have regular curbside pickup, such as those living in apartments, condominiums and townhomes, can bring their trees to the Solid Waste Bureau’s Earth Products Yard in Shirlington. They can call 703-228-5000, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to schedule a weekday appointment. Residents would need evidence of residence in Arlington for drop off.

Fairfax County

The Park Authority reminds residents to put their Christmas trees at the curb. Trees that are under eight feet and set out at single-family and town house communities are collected in the first two weeks of January.

Also, residents can recycle their trees at the I-66 Transfer Station or the I-95 Landfill Complex.

Loudoun County

Residents who get curbside recycling services should get in touch with their homeowners association, town office or private waste collector for Christmas tree curbside recycling information.

Up until mid-January, they can take their trees to the following locations:

Leesburg: Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Dropoff Center — 21101 Evergreen Mills Road

Lovettsville: Game Protective Association — 16 South Berlin Pike

Purcellville: Franklin Park — 17501 Franklin Park Drive

Sterling: Claude Moore Park (use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, go to ball fields) — 46150 Loudoun Park Lane

South Riding: Town Hall (rear parking lot next to tennis court) — 43055 Center St.

Prince William County

Pick up of cut Christmas trees is available on yard waste collection day in the first two full weeks of January, as part of the yard waste collection program.

They can be recycled at these locations: