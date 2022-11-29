Ways for you to help on #GivingTuesday

People looking to support others after indulging on Thanksgiving dining and Black Friday shopping can participate in #GivingTuesday. Here are some places in the D.C. area that are looking for donations.

D.C.-area residents looking to support others after indulging on Thanksgiving dining and Black Friday shopping can participate in #GivingTuesday.

Giving Tuesday encourages radical generosity — everything from making someone smile, to volunteering time to donating to organizations that support those in need.

Donations to WTOP Live Local Campaign go to charity partners in the D.C. area. A variety of causes are supported by the partners including helping those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity and those impacted by the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Here are some organizations to consider on Giving Tuesday:

Red Cross

The Red Cross works to alleviate human suffering, whether it be disaster relief, providing blood for transfusions or training people in how to provide life saving measures. Donate here.

The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command

The Salvation Army serves families and people in crisis living throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. Donate here.

So Others Might Eat

SOME provides food, clothing and health services to those experiencing homelessness or poverty in D.C. Other services SOME provides include affordable housing, job training and addiction treatment. Donate here.

Bethany House of Northern Virginia

The organization, which is based in Fairfax County, Virginia, provides shelter and services to women and children who are escaping domestic violence. Donate here.

Common Good City Farm

Using an urban agricultural practices, Common Good City Farm has provided over 10 tons of fresh produce to people in the D.C. since 2007. The organization also offers educational programming. Donate here.

Feed the Fridge

Feed the Fridge places refrigerators around the D.C. area and pays restaurants to stock them with food. Donate here.

Charlie’s Place

Charlie’s Place serves breakfast and bagged lunches to people in need at Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. The organization provides residents with hair cuts, clothing and job referrals. Donate here.

City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue

The organization said it rescues adoptable animals in kill shelters who are at times euthanized because of overcrowding. City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue connects the animals with loving homes in the D.C. region. Donate here.

Collective Action for Safe Spaces

This organization works to make the community safer through public education and advocacy. Donate here.

Parents Amplifying Voices in Education

PAVE, Inc. empowers parents to get involved in the D.C.’s vision for education. Donate here.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation

The foundation uses education and litigation to work toward a cleaner, healthier Chesapeake Bay. Donate here.

Operation Renewed Hope Foundation

The foundation provides veterans experiencing homelessness with housing, transportation and other services. Donate here.

American Heart Association

The American Heart Association conducts research to fight against No. 1 and No. 5 killers in the United States — heart disease and stroke. Donate here.

Islamic Relief USA

The nonprofit is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and provides refugees with supplies to stay warm in the winter months. Donate online.

Give Local Together has dozens of other charities online.