The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced that its stores will be closed on Christmas, but will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Dec. 24, all stores will close at 5 p.m. and stay closed on Dec. 25. On Dec. 26, stores will resume their regular hours.

On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, all stores will close early, at 6 p.m., in honor of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

