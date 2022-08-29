RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Holiday News » Biden headed to Milwaukee,…

Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election.

Biden will speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House.

Biden is expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president signed in August.

Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to reelect Gov. Tony Evers and oust Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has highlighted his middle-class background and parents’ union membership. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction firm.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats are trying to hold on to the state’s open governor’s office and to flip the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

The AFL-CIO has endorsed the Democrats in both races: state Attorney General Josh Shapiro running for governor against state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman running for Senate against heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The AFL-CIO also has endorsed Evers and Barnes in the Wisconsin races.

Biden last came to Wisconsin in March and his stop in Milwaukee would be his fourth since his term began. Evers last week said he would welcome a visit from the president to the state and his campaign said he planned to attend the event with the president. Barnes also planned to participate in Labor Day events in Milwaukee, but his campaign spokeswoman did not say whether Barnes would join with Biden.

Fetterman planned to join Biden next week in Pittsburgh. Biden was also going to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to discuss an initiative designed to reduce gun crimes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up