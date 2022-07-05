RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary, Indiana

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 12:26 PM

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. and officers who responded found three people down and unresponsive, city police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The wounded were taken to hospitals, Westerfield said. Authorities have released no information on the severity of their injuries.

Westerfield said investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, including whether more than one shooter was involved.

The Lake County coroner’s office said those killed included a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Illinois; a 26-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana; and a 25-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.

