What’s open and closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth will be observed as federal holiday on Monday, and there will be a number of closings and service changes around the region on June 20. Here’s what you can expect.

On June 19, 1865, a Union general notified slaves in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and that they were freed — over two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

That date, also known as Juneteenth, became a national holiday last year. And because June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, Juneteenth will be observed as a federal holiday the following day: Monday, June 20.

That means a number of closings and service changes around the region to mark the federal holiday.

Here’s what you can expect Monday.

Major transit services

Metrorail will run on a Saturday Holiday schedule (5 a.m. to midnight), with Red Line trains running every 12 minutes; Green and Yellow Line trains running every 20 minutes; and Orange, Silver and Blue Line trains running every 24 minutes. Metrobuses will run on a normal weekday schedule.

MARC trains will run an R schedule on all three lines on Monday, as well as Penn Line trains 453 and 452.

Virginia Railway Express will operate on a normal schedule.

DC Circulator will only be servicing the National Mall route; normal operating schedule will resume on Tuesday.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.

Supermarkets

Safeway, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Publix, ALDI and LIDL tell WTOP they will be open during their normal hours on Monday. If you shop at another chain, it’s probably best to check ahead of time before you head out.

Shipping services

As Monday is a federal holiday, post offices will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering regular mail or packages. UPS is scaling back its operations on Monday, but FedEx will operate normally on Monday.

DC

Government offices in the District will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. D.C. Public Schools will not be in session on Monday. All D.C. Public Library branches will be closed on Monday as well. Trash collections scheduled for Monday will instead happen the following day.

All COVID-19 centers, except in Ward 1, will be open on Monday. Visit D.C. coronavirus website for locations and hours of operation. Test Yourself DC drop-box are also open for residents to drop off their samples between 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing, Rapid Antigen test kit pick-up locations, and Test Yourself PCR kit pick-up locations will be closed Monday. Sites will reopen on Tuesday, June 21 as scheduled.

All Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. Also, the District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed Monday.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed on Saturday and Monday. Customers are encouraged to use online options on the DMV’s website.

Other governmental services that will be closed on Monday are:

Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers (Residents may file unemployment insurance claims online)

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center

All Department of Parks and Recreation recreation centers, outdoor pools, and indoor aquatic centers. Outdoor pools will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers

The DC Health & Wellness Center on P Street in NE.

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday with the exception of Streetcar ticketing and towing.

The District Department of Transportation will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries.

Maryland

As Juneteenth is a state holiday, Maryland state offices and courts will be closed on Monday.

Montgomery County

Offices will be closed on Monday, as will Montgomery County Public Library branches. Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed as well, because June 17 was the last day of school.

Trash and recycling will be collected as usual in Montgomery County.

Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters will be free on Monday. RideOn buses will operate on a holiday schedule. (See a full list of service changes on the county’s website.)

The county’s outdoor aquatic facilities will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Indoor aquatic facilities close at 6 p.m.

A complete list of schedule changes for Juneteenth is available on the county’s website.

Prince George’s County

Juneteenth is observed as a holiday by the county’s government, and both Prince George’s Public Schools and the Prince George’s Memorial Library System will be closed.

There will be an adjusted schedule for trash and recycling pickups due to the holiday.

The county’s outdoor pool complex and its senior activity centers will be closed on Monday.

Both PGC Link and Call-a-Bus services will not operate on Monday. Some routes of TheBus, however, will be in operation.

Anne Arundel County

All county offices will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, as will Anne Arundel County Public Schools and all branches of the Anne Arundel County Public Library.

Trash and recycling collection service will proceed normally on Monday.

Anne Arundel County Transportation will operate Monday on a Sunday schedule. Routes 201 and 202 and the Gold Lines will run. But Routes 204 and 504 will not run. Also not running on Monday: the Crofton Express, the Yellow Route, the South County Call N Ride, Paratransit and the Walmart Shopper Shuttle.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a regular schedule.

Charles County

All Charles County government offices will be closed in observance of the county holiday. The Charles County Public Library will be closed as well.

The county’s landfill, mulch facility and recycling centers will be open.

All pools will be closed Monday, as will the Nanjemoy Community Center and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center. Other senior centers, school-based community centers and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed, too.

VanGo bus service will run normally on Monday.

Howard County

Juneteenth is a county holiday, and all branches of the Howard County Library System will be closed.

There will be regular curbside collection of trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trimmings on Monday, and the landfill will be open.

Howard County’s Regional Transportation Agency will also provide regular service Monday.

Virginia

Juneteenth is a state holiday in the commonwealth.

Alexandria

City offices, libraries and DMV customer service centers will be closed on Monday, as will Alexandria City Public Schools and offices.

Residential trash, recycling and yard waste will not be collected, and DASH buses will operate on a regular schedule.

Enforcement of parking restrictions will be suspended for metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with a signed parking time limit.

And some of the city’s recreation, nature and arts centers will be open.

See a complete list of closings and changes on the city’s website.

Arlington County

County Government offices, facilities and libraries will be closed, and county services will operate on modified schedules.

Trash, recycling and yard waste will be collected as usual.

ART will provide normal service on Monday, but the STAR Call Center will be closed

Parking meters in the county will not be enforced.

A complete list of changes for Juneteenth is available on Arlington County’s website.

Loudoun County

County offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Loudoun County Public Library will observe Juneteenth on June 19, and will be open on Monday.

The commuter bus and courthouse shuttle will not run, and there will be limited Metro Connection service. But local bus service will operate on a regular schedule. More details are available on the county’s website.

Fairfax County

Government offices and circuit courts will be closed Monday for Juneteenth, which is a county holiday.

Most recreations centers, historic sites and nature centers, however, will be open. See the details on Fairfax County’s website.

Trash, recycling and yard waste will be collected as usual on Monday.

Fairfax Connector will provide holiday weekday service, and Fairfax City CUE buses will run on modified weekday service.

Prince William County

County offices and Prince William Public Libraries will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

There will be no OmniRide Express bus service on Monday. But OmniRide Local, East-West Express and Metro Express will operate regular service.

See more details on the OmniRide website.