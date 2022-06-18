RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
US financial markets will be closed Monday for Juneteenth

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 10:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. financial markets will observe the Juneteenth holiday for the first time on Monday.

Last year, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday to mark the effective end of slavery in the U.S. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed on Monday.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought news to Black people who were still enslaved in Galveston, Texas that they were free. That was two months after the Confederacy surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

