Avoid the holiday headaches while searching for the best deals

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 11:55 AM

Make that list and check it twice, Black Friday is days away.

And this year, many folks are ready to get out and spend, a trend that doesn’t quite line up with a slower supply chain due to the pandemic.

Chris Byrnes — a consultant also known as the Toy Guy — said meeting demand as the holidays kick off this week will be difficult, but it’s expected to eventually level out.

“Both retailers and manufacturers are telling me they’re seeing good supply for the rest of December,” he said.

If you see what you want now, he said to buy it just in case the market changes. Some of the hot toys to grab quick include characters from the online show “Cocomelon.”

“Another thing that’s selling really well is the Magic Mixies Calderon from Moose Toys,” Byrnes said.

When it comes to gadgets for the adults on your list, Byrnes warns about paying over retail for items like PlayStations and the latest Apple Watch.

He said this may be the year to ditch the mad dash to dozens of stores for discounts.

“It’s definitely all about keeping your sanity. If you see something, buy it,” Byrnes said.

