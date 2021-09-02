Labor Day 2021: What’s open, what’s closed

Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 6 this year, bringing various closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region that residents might want to be aware of.

What we now mark as Labor Day has its roots in the 19th century as a day to honor the historical role of labor movements and trade unions. Congress recognized Labor Day for federal workers in 1894, before all states and D.C. passed laws making it a statutory holiday. It is celebrated on the first Monday of every September.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

Stores and businesses

Most regional supermarkets and department stores are open for regular business on Monday, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walmart, Safeway, Publix and Giant. Hours may vary by location.

Virginia’s ABC stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday. Normal hours will be observed on the weekend.

Aldi markets operate limited hours on Labor Day. Use Aldi’s store locator for more details.

CVS and Walgreens will also be open as usual. Smaller pharmacies, including those inside supermarkets, might have reduced hours or be closed despite the rest of the store opening as usual — call ahead to inquire.

Public transit

Metrobus and Metrorail will operate on a Sunday schedule, with trains running every 12 to 15 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 to 20 minutes on other lines. The Metro will run from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Labor Day.

There will be no MARC or VRE rail service. The Maryland Transit Administration will not run commuter buses other than line 201, which will operate on a weekend schedule. Local MTA buses will run on a Sunday timetable.

Read below for more details on county buses.

DC

Since the District observes Labor Day, most of the city’s employees and public workers have the holiday off. Public school students, teachers and staff can enjoy a three-day weekend.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations are closed on Monday, as are economic security and employment service centers. The District’s free COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed until Tuesday.

Public libraries are closed on Monday. Summer is already over for most of the city’s public pools; the Banneker, Francis, Langdon Park, Rosedale, Ridge Road and Oxon Run pools will close for the season on Monday.

Trash collection will be suspended. Households that normally have their garbage and recycling picked up on Monday will be serviced Tuesday; collection will slide one day forward for the rest of the week.

Public parking meters do not need to be paid Monday and residential street sweeping is suspended. Ticketing for safety violations, like blocking a fire hydrant, will continue.

The DC Circulator will run its regular Monday service, with buses every 10 minutes during operating hours.

Maryland

Montgomery County

County government offices, libraries and public schools are closed on Monday. This includes county-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

RideOn buses operate on a Sunday schedule, except for RideOn’s Flex service which will not operate.

Parking is free at county-owned lots, garages and on-street space. The Silver Spring TRiPs Commuter Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; the Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

County-provided trash and recycling service is canceled Monday. Pickup service slides one day later than normal with collections completed the weekend of Sept. 11.

The Shady Grove Transfer Station will be closed.

Prince George’s County

County offices and public schools will be closed. Government services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed for the day.

TheBus will not run on Monday.

There will be no trash pickup on Monday, including bulky trash, organics such as food scraps and yard trim; regular Monday collection resumes Monday, Sept. 13. No changes to the rest of the week.

Anne Arundel County

County government offices and public schools are closed.

There will be no curbside trash collection on Monday and all waste management services facilities, including landfills and recycling centers, are shut. Monday trash collection will be pushed to Tuesday; pickup normally scheduled Tuesday will happen Wednesday.

Public libraries will be closed Monday and will not have Sunday services. Sunday hours are set to resume Sept. 12 at eight library branches including Glen Burnie, Busch Annapolis and Severn.

Virginia

Alexandria

City government offices, courts, public schools, library branches and the Alexandria Law Library will closed on Monday. Trash collection will be pushed forward one day for the remainder of the week.

Alexandria’s DASH buses will run on a Sunday service schedule. Starting Sunday, the city is implementing the first phase of its bus route overhaul, which will eventually include expanded service and new line numbers for all routes. See a full list of changes.

The Old Town and Warwick pools will be open on Monday between 10 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. for open and lap swim.

Parking enforcement at metered spaces, residential permit districts and other areas with posted time limits will be suspended Monday. Temporary no-parking signs will still be enforced.

Arlington County

County offices, motor vehicle services, library locations, courts and public schools will be closed for Labor Day. Park grounds will be open, but administrative offices and recreation centers will be closed.

ART bus routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on a Sunday service schedule Monday. All other routes will be suspended. The ART Customer Call Center and STAR Call Center will be closed.

Trash, recycling and yard waste curbside collection will work their regular Monday routes.

Metered parking areas will not be enforced.

Prince William County

Government offices, schools and public libraries are closed Monday.

There will be no PRTC OmniRide buses running on Monday.

Loudoun County

County offices, public schools, libraries and waste collection sites will be closed.

Most county-run mass transit, including Loudoun County Transit buses, Metro Connection, local fixed-route buses and the courthouse shuttle, will not be running on Labor Day.

Fairfax County

County offices and services are closed for the day.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday timetable. Commuters should check their bus route’s schedule to see whether it is a weekday-only service or if it includes Saturdays and Sundays.

Fairfax city CUE buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

For more information on trash and recycling collection, contact your provider directly. There will be no collections in Fairfax City. The I-95 Landfill Complex and I-66 Transfer Station will be open for regular business.