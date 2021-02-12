Presidents Day 2021: What’s open, what’s closed

What’s open, what’s closed and what else is changing on Presidents Day? WTOP has your back, as always.

Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 15. Break out that biography of George Washington (or the president of your choosing) that you’ve been itching to read, because many area services are shutting their doors, on top of pandemic-related closures.

What’s open, what’s closed and what else is changing? WTOP has your back, as always.

Public schools

All public school districts in the WTOP listening area will be closed for Presidents Day. Students and teachers have the day off. Enjoy!

Mail, package delivery

Since the U.S. Postal Service follows a federal holiday structure, all of its buildings and shipping services will be closed for Presidents Day. UPS pickup and delivery services and UPS store locations will be open; note that SurePost and Mail Innovations packages in transit will need an extra business day for delivery. FedEx will also ship and deliver as normal, with only Express and SmartPost services on a modified schedule.

Banks

Most major banks will be closed Monday — with the exception of TD Bank, which opens on select federal holidays. Be aware that some regional banks are already running on a different schedule or are closed altogether due to the pandemic; for urgent banking needs, check ahead of time with your local branch. Digital banking remains open as always.

Mass transit

Metrorail and Metrobus

Metro trains will operate every 6 to 15 minutes on the Red Line and every 12 to 20 minutes on all other lines from 5 a.m. until around 7 p.m. on Monday. Train frequencies after 7 p.m. will remain unchanged.

There is no Blue Line service due to Metro’s Platform Improvement Project. Free shuttle buses are available. Extra trains will run on the Yellow Line during the project.

Metrobus will run a Saturday supplemental schedule.

Other regional transit services

Maryland’s MARC service will run all three lines on an Enhanced R schedule with limited supplemental service for the Penn and Brunswick Lines. Brunswick Line trains 872 and 877 will not operate. Virginia Railway Express does not provide service on federal holidays.

Alexandria’s DASH buses will run on a Saturday schedule on Monday. In neighboring Arlington, ART buses 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules; all other routes will not run and the ART Customer Call Center will be closed.

Fairfax Connector will have holiday weekend service for Monday. The City of Fairfax’s CUE Bus will operate on a modified weekday schedule.

Loudoun County Transit will not run commuter or Metro connection buses on Monday, including stops at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station provided by Routes 931, 932, 990 and 992. The Local Fixed Route bus service will operate on a regular schedule.

Montgomery County’s RideOn, Ride On extRa and Flash Service will operate on a weekday schedule. See your specific route timetable for more details. Ride On Flex is not in operation due to the pandemic.

There will be no OmniRide Express service in Prince William County. Metro Express, Local and East-West Express routes will operate as normal.

Prince George’s County TheBus service will run its regular weekday schedule.

Service changes

DC

Government offices and courts in the District are closed. Monday trash pickup and recycling collection are pushed back to Tuesday.

One library in each ward will remain open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday. See which on the D.C. Public Library website.

Maryland

Montgomery County : Government offices and courts are closed. Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters will be free. There will be no county-provided recycling or trash collection on Monday. After the holiday, pickups slide one day, with the last pickup on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Mobile Commuter Store is closed; the Commuter Store at the Silver Spring Transit Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

: Government offices and courts are closed. Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters will be free. There will be no county-provided recycling or trash collection on Monday. After the holiday, pickups slide one day, with the last pickup on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Mobile Commuter Store is closed; the Commuter Store at the Silver Spring Transit Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Prince George’s County : Government offices and courts are closed, as are public libraries.

: Government offices and courts are closed, as are public libraries. Anne Arundel County : All government offices and courts, including in Annapolis, will be closed. Trash collection, recycling and yard waste services are still in effect. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will operate on a regular schedule.

: All government offices and courts, including in Annapolis, will be closed. Trash collection, recycling and yard waste services are still in effect. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will operate on a regular schedule. Charles County : County offices and operations are closed, as are public libraries.

: County offices and operations are closed, as are public libraries. Howard County: Government offices, courts and the county animal shelter will be closed. There will be regular trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trim curbside collection. County parks are open to the public Monday but museums will be closed; historic sites are closed for the season until April. Communities centers remain closed due to the pandemic.

Virginia