FAQs: What you need to know for the 2020 National Menorah Lighting

The National Menorah Council said they’ve reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

There are “hundreds, not [the usual] thousands” of tickets, said Rabbi Levi Shemtov, vice president of the American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), which organizes the event.

Face masks will also be required. “It’s going to look different, but it’s going to go on,” Shemtov said.

They’ve also asked that you specify how many people from your household are in your group (so they can give you tickets together) and, since there are fewer tickets than usual, not to ask for tickets unless you’re really, really sure you’re going to be able to go.

“This has been an unusual year in many ways, to say the least,” Shemtov said. “But the message of Hanukkah endures, as it has for millennia, and though we will have to modify the event this year to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we will nevertheless be proceeding with the event while implementing measures to ensure the safety and comfort of all the participants.”