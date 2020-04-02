Home » Holiday News » These DC area restaurants…

These DC area restaurants are offering carryout Passover meals

Scott Gelman

April 2, 2020, 11:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Passover Seder table might have fewer people this year because of the coronavirus, but several local restaurants are still offering meals that can be carried out.

Here’s where you can find meals to go for Passover dinner next week.

Cork Wine Bar

The D.C. market told WTOP it plans to release its Passover menu this week.

Equinox

Equinox is offering “Passover in a box” to accommodate those observing the holiday. The menu is available from April 7 to April 16 and features several courses for $55 per person.

Heckman’s Deli

Heckman’s Deli, which operates out of Caddies Bar and Grill in Bethesda, Maryland, will be offering traditional Passover meals that include kugel, roasted chicken and chopped liver, among other things.

Call Your Mother

The “Jew-ish” deli, known for having some of the best bagels, bagel sandwiches and chicken soup in D.C., is offering a fun Passover meal. The menu includes a choice of brisket or cauliflower tacos, sides like pastrami fried rice and dessert like Matzoh brittle or flourless chocolate brownie cake. The meal must be ordered by April 6 for pickup on April 8 or 9.

This list will be updated as additional restaurants detail their plans.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Health & Fitness News Holiday News Latest News
coronavirus passover scott gelman

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up