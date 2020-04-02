These DC area restaurants are offering carryout Passover meals

The Passover Seder table might have fewer people this year because of the coronavirus, but several local restaurants are still offering meals that can be carried out.
Here’s where you can find meals to go for Passover dinner next week.
The D.C. market told WTOP it plans to release its Passover menu this week.
Equinox is offering “Passover in a box” to accommodate those observing the holiday. The menu is available from April 7 to April 16 and features several courses for $55 per person.
Heckman’s Deli, which operates out of Caddies Bar and Grill in Bethesda, Maryland, will be offering traditional Passover meals that include kugel, roasted chicken and chopped liver, among other things.
The “Jew-ish” deli, known for having some of the best bagels, bagel sandwiches and chicken soup in D.C., is offering a fun Passover meal. The menu includes a choice of brisket or cauliflower tacos, sides like pastrami fried rice and dessert like Matzoh brittle or flourless chocolate brownie cake. The meal must be ordered by April 6 for pickup on April 8 or 9.
This list will be updated as additional restaurants detail their plans.
