St. Patrick’s Day 2020 in DC area: What you need to know

It's time for revelry, shamrocks and (probably) a healthy amount of booze. Here's everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day 2020.

Parades

D.C.

Barring coronavirus-related shutdowns, the District’s 50th St. Patrick’s Day parade is Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The parade route is on the National Mall and revelers will march from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW along Constitution Avenue NW.

Organizers recommend using Metro (Yellow/Green: Archives/Navy Memorial, L’Enfant Plaza; Blue/Orange/Silver: Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, L’Enfant Plaza; Red: Judiciary Square) to get to the event.

Roads along the parade route will be closed. Parking restrictions will also be in effect.

More information is available at the parade’s FAQ page.

Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg, Maryland, is holding its St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday at 10 a.m. The route is along Grand Corner Ave., starting at Rio Boulevard.

Manassass

Manassas, Virginia, is holding its St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in Old Town Manassas. The parade can be viewed along Center Street.

Pubs

It’s important to pick a quality bar, and there are plenty of risks when it comes to deciding on an establishment to spend the drunkest of holidays in.

So you can thank your lucky charms that WTOP staff has these superior recommendations:

Phoenix Park Hotel, 4 F St. NW, Washington, D.C.

3319 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

808 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va.

713 King St., Alexandria, Va.

105 W Broad St., Falls Church, Va.

2500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Va.

Stay safe and drink responsibly.

Eirinn go Brach!

Planned Metro trackwork

Several Metrorail lines will be impacted by planned trackwork this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Blue, Yellow and Silver lines will single track between Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory all day both Saturday and Sunday.

The Red Line is shut down between Takoma and Glenmont (Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations will be closed).

And the Green Line will single track between Naylor Road and Branch Avenue.

