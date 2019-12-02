Where to give locally on ‘Giving Tuesday’

A D.C.-area group wants you to consider giving close to home on Giving Tuesday.

The Washington School for Girls is a tuition-free, independent, all-girls Catholic Day School that serves grades 3-8 in the Anacostia area of D.C. (Courtesy Washington School for Girls) The Anacostia Watershed Society can be found under the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington’s Environment & Animal Services category. (Courtesy Anacostia Watershed Society) After-School All-Stars DC serves nearly 500 of D.C.’s most at-risk youth, by providing free, comprehensive after-school programming at six middle schools. (Courtesy After-School All-Stars DC) FRESHFARM supports 170 small family farmers and food producers from the mid-Atlantic region. (Courtesy FRESHFARM) ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Started in Baltimore in 2012, Giving Tuesday is recognized as a global generosity movement; and the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington would like donors to consider charities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“This is really a chance to make a difference close to home and get involved in any issue you’re passionate about. With over 400 nonprofits in the network, over 200 participating on Giving Tuesday, there’s going to be someone doing something that lines up with something you care about or in the neighborhood where you live right down the street,” Matt Gayer, co-executive director for the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington, said.

Participating groups are vetted and go through a rigorous application process, so people can give with confidence, Gayer said.

Potential donors or volunteers can search options by location, issues in categories, (such as nature, culture, education and human services) or based on whether they want to volunteer with children or with a group.

“We work with a lot of folks in the community, folks that are probably (seeing) this and thinking about donating, thinking about volunteering now, who are really passionate and want to get involved, but don’t always know how,” Gayer said.

Bringing together potential donors and small nonprofits is exciting and rewarding, he said.

“We, all of us at the team, feel incredibly lucky to have this opportunity to really support some organizations that are super passionate about what they do. They do amazing work every day, and just don’t get the attention or recognition they deserve because of the size of the organization,” Gayer said.

You can find a list of local organizations at the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington’s “Give Like a Local” website.

For a broader selection of nonprofit organizations and volunteer opportunities, visit the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington’s website.

