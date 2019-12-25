Eastern Shore NYE events

Looking to ring in the new decade on the Eastern Shore? Look no further than these fun events to celebrate 2020.

Chincoteague, Virginia: If you feel like dressing up in costume, head over to the Pony Island Horseshoe Drop & Costume Promenade starting at 10:45 p.m.

Cambridge, Maryland: The Downtown Cambridge Boat Drop comes with a small replica of a deadrise called the “Groove City Lady” which races to midnight. Festivities begin at 8 p.m.

Easton, Maryland: First Night Talbot 2020 and the Maryland Crab Drop have been celebrating for over 25 years. Join the party at 6 p.m.

Princess Anne, Maryland: Enjoy the “Midnight Muskrat Dive” where on Main Street … and yes they do drop a muskrat at midnight.

Ocean City, Maryland: With more than one million holiday lights sparkling throughout Northside Park, the Winterfest of Lights, New Year’s Eve Celebration and fireworks display is a must.

Lewes, Delaware: The New Year’s Eve Anchor Drop starts at 11:30 p.m. and features live music, bonfires and of course … hot chocolate.

