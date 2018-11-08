What’s open, what’s closed for Veterans Day this year

Veterans Day brings about changes to traffic, transit, parking and public services available. Here's what you need to know as you make your way around D.C. this three-day weekend.

WASHINGTON — Veterans Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11 this year, so the federal holiday will be observed a day later, on Monday, Nov. 12.

That means you should be aware of some traffic, transit, parking and public service changes this Monday around the D.C. area.

Here’s what you need to know as you make your way around D.C. this three-day weekend.

Post offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 12.

Most banks will be closed on Nov. 12, too.

Traffic

High occupancy vehicle restrictions are lifted in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia Nov. 12.

Transit

Metrorail will shut down the Blue and Yellow lines between Braddock Road and Pentagon City from Friday Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 12.

For Monday, expect weekday hours, but some trains will be operating at Saturday service intervals (every 12 to 20 minutes during the day). Parking at Metro garages is free. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day.

Metrobus operates on a Saturday supplemental schedule. Some post-midnight trips on the Saturday schedule will not operate, however.

MetroAccess operates on a regular schedule, but subscription trips are canceled. Customers with subscription trips should call to make a reservation for Friday travel.

TheBus in Prince George’s county will operate on a normal schedule on Sunday, except for Route 51, which serves the county government offices, as those offices will be closed.

RideOn will have a modified holiday schedule Monday.

DASH service runs on a regular weekday schedule on Monday.

VRE will not provide service on Monday.

OmniRide will offer regular service for Metro Express and Local and Cross County Connectors, but no service for Express buses.

The Fairfax Connector runs on a holiday weekday schedule.

ART buses 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on a Saturday schedule. Other buses will not run.

Loudoun County transportation services operates on a reduced schedule.

Limited VanGo service on Veterans Day in Charles County.

TransIT in Frederick County will operate on a limited schedule.

D.C.

Government offices will be closed on Monday.

Trash will not be collected Monday. Trash pickup will slide to the next day, resuming on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Most libraries in D.C. will be closed, however one library in each Ward will be open on Monday. See the DCPL website.

Parking meters will not be enforced on Veterans Day, since it’s a Sunday. They will not be enforced on Nov. 12, either, as that is the observed holiday.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will be closed on Nov. 12 along with Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations. Self-service VEIP kiosks will stay open.

Anne Arundel County offices will be closed Nov. 12.

No changes to the trash collection schedule. Landfill and recycling centers will be closed Nov. 12.

Public libraries will be open.

Calvert County government offices will be closed Nov. 12.

All Calvert County libraries will be open.

In Charles County, no changes to recycling and yard waste collections.

Charles County public libraries will be closed Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Frederick County government observes Veterans Day Nov. 12.

Landfill, transfer station and recycling drop-off center facilities and the Department of Solid Waste Management Administration and Office of Recycling will be closed. All curbside recycling collections shift one day later in the week.

County public libraries will be closed.

Howard County Government offices will be closed Nov. 12, but the landfill is open and trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trim curbside collection will maintain a regular schedule.

County libraries will be closed but various community centers will be open. See the county website for more details.

Montgomery County observes Veterans Day on Monday; county offices and libraries will be closed. Libraries will also be closed on Sunday.

No changes to the trash collection schedule and the Shady Grove transfer station is open.

Parking meters are free on Monday.

Recreation centers will be open.

Prince George’s County observes Veterans Day Nov. 12; all county offices will be closed.

No changes to the trash collection schedule, except bulky items will not be picked up.

Senior activity centers will be closed, but other recreation centers and sports facilities are open.

Virginia

In Alexandria, parking regulations will be enforced as normal on Sunday, but the city will suspend enforcement of parking restrictions at metered spaces and residential permit parking districts on Monday, Nov. 12.

Trash and recycling collections run on a regular schedule; city refuse/recycling offices are open.

Alexandria recreation centers will open on Veterans Day.

Arlington County observes Veterans Day on Nov. 12,; government office and facilities will be closed.

Parking meters will not be enforced.

Arlington Public Libraries will be closed on Monday.

Fairfax County government offices will be closed Nov. 12

Veterans and active duty members will receive free access to county recreation centers on Nov. 11.

County libraries will be closed Nov. 12.

Fairfax County recreation centers will be open and most historic sites and visitors centers will be open. See details.

Loudoun County observes Veterans Day Nov. 12.

Landfill facility operates on regular hours.

Loudoun County public library will be closed Nov. 11.

Prince William County observes Veterans Day Nov. 10.

The landfill operates on normal hours.

County libraries will be closed Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.