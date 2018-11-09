Veterans Day freebies and deals

In honor of Veterans Day, here are numerous freebies and discounts for veterans and active-duty members of the military, including meals, haircuts, museum admission, car washes and more. Many require you to show a military ID.

WASHINGTON — In honor of Veterans Day, here are numerous freebies and discounts for veterans and active-duty members of the military, including meals, haircuts, museum admission, car washes and more. Many require you to show a military ID.

WTOP has also included some Veterans Day events and offers that are available to everyone.

Things to do

The Capital Wheel: Free rides for veterans, active-duty military and their families on Nov. 11.

Colonial Williamsburg: Free admission for all active-duty military, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.

Columbia Veterans Day Parade: It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Merriweather Drive and will continue along Little Patuxent Parkway toward the Downtown Columbia Lakefront, where a ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Fairfax County Park Authority: Free admission to any Fairfax County RECenters on Nov. 11 for veterans, active-duty military and their families.

Fort Ward Museum: Soldier-led, Civil War tours of Fort Ward will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 10, and are free to all. The program is weather dependent.

Gadsby’s Tavern: Tours will be free for everyone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Veterans Day Observance at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial: The event starts at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11. Also, other events are happening to mark the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

Target: Active-duty members of the military and veterans can take 10 percent off their in-store or online purchase from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12.

Mattress Firm: Veterans, first responders and their families get 20-percent off any purchase from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13.

Monticello: Veterans get complimentary admission from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12. Admission for active-duty military personnel is free year-round.

Mount Vernon: Free admission Nov. 10-12 for all active-duty, former or retired military personnel.

National Archives: Special events are happening Nov. 8-16 to honor Vietnam War veterans. Also, starting Nov. 9, Vietnam-era helicopters will be on display on the National Archives’ front lawn. The “Remembering Vietnam” exhibition continues through Jan. 6.

National parks: Sites that normally charge an entry fee will be open free to everyone on Nov. 11.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Celebrate the Marine Corps birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony. Cake will be served to everyone.

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery: A wreath-laying ceremony and observance program on Nov. 11 are free and open to all.

Newseum: Free admission Nov. 10-12 for veterans and active-duty members of the military plus one guest.

Rack Room Shoes: 10-percent discount for military personnel and their families on Nov. 11, and every Tuesday.

Food and drinks

Applebee’s: U.S. veterans and active-duty military enjoy a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Bagel City: Veterans get a free bagel with cream cheese and a free cup of coffee on Nov. 12.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active military personnel get a free burger or flatbread up to $15 value on Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: All current and retired military get a free entree on Nov. 11, and throughout November, current and retired military can reserve a free Pizookie (a cookie baked in a pan like a pizza) while supplies last.

BLT Steak DC: Veterans and current members of the military get 50-percent off the total check for parties of two or less, and 25-percent off the total check for parties of three or more.

Brabo Brasserie: Free hors d’oeuvre for veterans and active duty military Nov. 11-12.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military can choose one of six free meals on Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: At participating locations, active and retired armed services members get a free small order of wings and a free side of fries on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active-duty members of the military get a free entree from a special menu on Nov. 11, plus a card good for a buy one get one free offer valid Nov. 12-18.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: On Nov. 11, veterans and current service members get a free meal from a select menu from 3 p.m. to closing time.

Chili’s: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members can choose one of seven free entrees.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders on Nov. 11 for all active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, military spouses and retired military.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12, veterans and military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam while supplies last.

Le Diplomate: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free Burger Americain on Nov. 11 and 12.

Doukenie Vineyards + Winery: Active members of the military and veterans can partake in free wine tasting (normally $12) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut for veterans and active-duty military at participating locations on Nov. 11.

Famous Dave’s: Nov. 11 and 12, former and current members of the military get a free 2 Meat Salute.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Bring a veteran or active-duty service member for lunch or dinner Nov. 12, and their meal is free.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans and active-duty personnel get 50-percent off their meal Nov. 9-11.

Friendly’s: Veterans and active military get a free Big Two Do Breakfast, or a free All-American Burger for lunch or dinner on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. is Military Appreciation Night. Free dinner for active-duty and retired military.

The Greene Turtle: Active, retired and veteran members of the military get a free entree valued at up to $12 on Nov. 11.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free small coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11.

Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations Nov. 11.

Little Caesars: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11, veterans and active military members receive a free Lunch Combo.

Max & Erma’s: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military eat free (a 1/2 pound cheeseburger, endless seasoned fries and a fountain drink) at participating locations.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans, their parents and spouses can enjoy a free lunch or dinner on Nov. 11.

Menchie’s: Veterans and active members of the military get their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free at participating stores on Nov. 11.

MISSION BBQ: Veterans and active-duty members of the military can chow down on a free sandwich and cake on Nov. 11.

Melrose Georgetown Hotel: Veterans get 20-percent off drinks through Nov. 11 in the hotel’s Jardenea Lounge.

Texas de Brazil: On Nov. 11 and 12, two veterans per table dine free, plus six additional guests get 20-percent off.

Texas Roadhouse: Active, former and retired military personnel are invited for free lunch from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro: Veterans and active-duty military members who visit for lunch or dinner on Nov. 12 get a free burger.

On the Border: Active and former members of the military get a free Create-Your-Own Combo 2 Meal at participating locations on Nov. 11.

Osteria Morini: From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, handmade pasta entrees will be just $15 (they are normally $17-$32). Anyone — not just veterans — can take advantage of the offer.

Primanti Bros.: Free sandwich on Nov. 11 for all veterans and active-duty military at participating locations.

Red Lobster: On Nov. 11 and 12, veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID can choose a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Red Robin: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty service members get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: All veterans and active military get free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti on Nov. 11.

Ruby Tuesday: Veterans get a free appetizer valued at up to $10 on Nov. 11.

Starbucks: On Nov. 11, veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses get a free tall hot brewed coffee.

Sugar Shack Donuts: Free doughnut and free coffee for veterans and active-duty military service members.

Services

American Crew Mobile Barbershop: All veterans and military personnel can get free haircuts, along with samples of American Crew products, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 just outside the Fort Belvoir Exchange.

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires: Locations nationwide are offering all active and retired military members and first responders free “Checks for Vets” (includes tire, brake and battery checks) and 10-percent off tires.

Grace for Vets: Participating car wash operators nationwide are offering free car washes for veterans and active-duty members of the military on Nov. 11.

Great Clips: Veterans and current members of the military can visit Great Clips on Nov. 11 to get a free haircut or a card good for a free haircut at a later date. Also, nonmilitary customers who get a haircut that day will get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Sheetz: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free meal (a 6-inch turkey sub and regular size fountain drink) and a free car wash.

Smile Direct Club: Active military members and veterans get $200 off their invisible aligner purchase Nov. 9-12 at any U.S. shop.

Sport Clips: Participating locations are offering free haircuts to active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11.

Travel and lodging

Amtrak: From Nov. 9-13, veterans and active-duty military personnel can save 20 percent on tickets purchased on Amtrak.com for travel between Nov. 27 and May 31, 2019. Use promo code “V111” and select passenger type “F.”

B&Bs for Vets: About 500 inns and bed-and-breakfasts nationwide are offering veterans at least one free night on or around Veterans Day.

