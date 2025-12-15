Why do heart issues spike around the holidays? A Maryland doctor has tips on what to look out for

While the holidays are meant for celebrations and time with family, research shows it's also one of the most dangerous times for heart health.

The American Heart Association said there are more cardiac-related deaths between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day than any other time of the year.

“It’s important that people are aware of this trend,” said Brian Case, an interventional cardiologist at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

“Be mindful of your health during the holidays,” Case said.

What could cause heart issues on holiday break? He said one aspect is stress.

“Friends and family, that always could create some stress. And then also for people who don’t have friends and family who are alone, there’s an increased risk for stress and associated depression,” Case said.

Another reason is changes in habits surrounding food and drinking.

“You might be drinking more, more alcohol intake, maybe a poor diet, less exercise during the holidays,” he said.

He said the classic symptoms of heart attacks are chest pain on the left side, shortness of breath and sweating. But sometimes, you can catch other signs such as feeling weak, fatigue and some reflux or discomfort in your stomach.

“So if you’re feeling any of these symptoms, it’s definitely important to get evaluated sooner than later,” Case said.

Case said the American Heart Association found that there is a 37% increase in heart attack deaths on Christmas Eve and a 15% increase in heart attack deaths between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

