For older adults, swimming might be just what the doctor ordered

During the colder months, many people might be tempted to let their exercise regimens slide.

Doctors said it’s important to keep your regular routine going, especially during the wintertime, when there are fewer hours of sunlight, and we are less active. Swimming provides a good cardio and muscular workout and is an excellent choice, especially for older adults.

“If you’re looking for an exercise that kind of hits all of these. Swimming is fantastic,” said Dr. Angela Hsu, a geriatrician with Kaiser Permanente in Northern Virginia.

She said swimming has very minimal impact to your joints and provides many other benefits, including reducing stress, improving sleep, boosting metabolism and regulating weight.

Indoor pools are generally accessible in most communities.

“There are lots of local recreation centers that have pools and private ones, like YMCAs and senior facilities and local high schools,” Hsu said. “A lot of these facilities’ pools are available to the public at different times of day.”

