‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Make food safety a holiday tradition

A food safety expert at Virginia Tech shares tips on how long you should cook and keep meats and how you can keep your holiday guests from getting sick.

Gathering around the holiday table should never include foodborne illnesses on the menu.

That’s where Melissa Wright, an associate extension specialist and director of Virginia Tech’s Food Producer Technical Assistance Network, can help out.

Wright recommended four tips that can help keep your kitchen from harboring unwanted guests like salmonella or listeria: “Clean, separate, cook and chill.”

“You want to start with clean hands, clean utensils and a clean kitchen,” Wright said. “Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. … Don’t use a kitchen towel for all your different tasks throughout the day.”

Separation is critical for surfaces that you may be using to prepare different foods, said Wright.

“Separate all of your items that are to be cooked, from all your items that are to be chopped and eaten,” she explained. “Use a separate cutting board for any meats,” and a different one for any fruits or vegetables.

When cooking meats, be sure to check for doneness with a food thermometer.

“Cook everything to the right internal temperature,” said Wright. “Poultry, including whole, parts and stuffing should be 165 degrees Fahrenheit.”

If holiday ham is more your style, Wright said if it’s fully cooked or fresh it should be cooked to 140/145 degrees.

Food should not be out on the holiday table any longer than four hours, she added. At that point, you want to package and store food in the refrigerator or freezer.

When the food that was the main event becomes a leftover, Wright said that in order to keep safety in mind again, food should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. A reheated, fully cooked ham should register an internal temperature of at least 140 degrees.

Here are some guidelines for how long you can refrigerate vs. freeze leftovers, according to Wright:

Casserole-style foods: Three to four days in the fridge and up to four months in the freezer

Cooked bacon: Up to a week in the fridge and two to three months in the freezer

Cooked fish: Three to four days in the fridge, four to six months in the freezer

Cooked ham: Three to four days if sliced or a week if whole in the fridge, one to two months in the freezer

Cooked meat: Three to four days in the fridge, two to three months in the freezer

Cooked poultry: Three to four days in the fridge, four months in the freezer

Macaroni and cheese: Three to four days in the fridge, up to two months in the freezer

The glaringly obvious sign of food trouble: If it has anything growing on it, toss it, said Wright.

“If it smells weird, if it’s got a weird texture, if it’s slimy. … We always say: when in doubt, throw it out,” said Wright.

And another suggestion from Virginia Tech and Wright: Note foods that could trigger allergies among your guests. The top nine allergens are wheat, milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, shellfish and sesame.

Wright suggested listing those ingredients on notes near the food selections at your table: “You don’t want to ruin your holidays with an ER visit,” she said.

