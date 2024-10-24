Skincare videos on social media are sending more kids into dermatologist offices

More children are finding themselves at the dermatologist with skin conditions that are caused by so-called skincare regimens being touted on social media, including on Instagram and TikTok.

Dr. Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, told WTOP one common condition he sees more of now is acne cosmetica, which are pimples caused by blocked up pores.

“With some of these new routines that recommend applying six, seven, 10 products all at once, the likelihood of blocking one’s pores is greater, leading to this backup of oil, debris, bacteria that can lead to bad pimple breakouts,” Friedman said.

Friedman said that less is more when it comes to skincare for adults, but this especially holds true for kids.

“The thickness, the quality, the functionality of pediatric or childhood skin is very different from adults so products that are meant for adults on the shelves could actually be harmful for those a bit younger,” he said.

According to Friedman, anti-aging products can work well on adults but cause dryness or irritation in younger people.

Friedman said it is important to only use products tested in younger age ranges and in many cases, bigger companies are the ones more likely to invest in those studies.

His best advice is basic skincare for kids, which includes sunscreen when outside and moisturizers before bed.

“I really recommend keep it simple,” he said. “Fewer things are often better.”

