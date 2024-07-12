Hear ringing in your ears? Turns out it’s common

Researchers from the University of Michigan have released data from one of the largest surveys on tinnitus to date.

More than 160,000 participants answered survey questions and completed app-based assessments on their experience with the condition — 77.6% were found to have experienced tinnitus in their lives.

According to the study, tinnitus, or the perception of sound that others can’t hear, can happen to many people in one or both ears. For some, the noise may be intermittent, while it’s constant for others.

The sounds associated with tinnitus are most commonly described as a ringing or buzzing. The symptoms and experience can vary significantly depending on the person, according to the study.

“We all have a bad relationship with tinnitus because the more we hear it, the more pronounced it gets and we can’t stop it from being perceived. It can lead to depression and anxiety,” Dr. Ana Anzola, an audiologist with Hearing Doctors, said.

She said tinnitus can impact a person’s overall quality of life, for example, disrupting a person’s sleep, concentration or ability to hear.

Causes can range from aging, exposure to loud noise, an ear infection or a build up of wax. Anzola said there’s no cure for the condition, but there are treatments.

She said meditation and breathing exercises can help to mitigate the noise.

“Some people might need some medical intervention or pharmaceutical agents to help them sleep,” Anzola said. “Listening to sound machines or white noise … is very helpful.”

Chiropractic or acupuncture therapies can also be implemented. Anzola said it’s most important to remember to not give up. You can always seek medical advice.

“It’s just really working with somebody who understands what tinnitus is, and what can be done about it,” Anzola said. “It’s not just audiologists — maybe an ear, nose and throat doctor, or a psychologist.”

