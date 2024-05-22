‘If they see you melt down, they’re likely to melt down’: Why you need to stay calm when kids get hurt

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. And, with summer comes the inevitable seasonal injuries.

An experienced nurse, Valerie Quick, who heads the trauma program at UVA Health Trauma Center said there are some things you can do to avoid summer hazards and minimize the risk that a trip to the emergency room would be for a serious injury.

“Flip-flops can be dangerous if you’re driving,” Quick said in a media briefing. “They can fall off; they can make it more difficult to use the pedals.”

Another way to avoid a crash if driving or walking along a roadway is to ensure you’re paying attention.

“If you’re wearing headphones and not able to hear oncoming traffic, that can really put you at risk.”

Quick said having a stocked first aid kit will help with most skating or biking injuries, which are often cuts and bruises.

“The good thing is, most of the time when a fall or injury occurs, it’s usually pretty minor,” Quick said.

However, Quick said it’s a good idea for parents to take a “Stop the Bleed” training course.

“Stop the Bleed” helps you recognize life-threatening bleeding, so that you can act quickly,” she said. “So, you might be using a tourniquet.”

As for the injuries that would merit a trip to the ER: “Certainly broken bones, or dislocated joints,” said Quick. “If there’s a head injury, especially with a loss of consciousness, fainting, confusion, seizures, that really needs to be evaluated in an emergency department.”

And should a child suffers a serious injury, she said it’s really important for parents try to stay as calm as they can.

“Kids can really read the room, and they can see when you’re anxious and upset,” said Quick. “It they see you melting down, they’re likely to melt down.”

After calling 911, a parent’s in-control demeanor can help soothe a child, “by being honest, saying that we called 911, and there may be some other people here.”

