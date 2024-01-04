Why there may be plastic chemicals in your food, even if you don’t realize it

There are still various levels of plastic chemicals in many different types of foods, according to a new Consumer Reports investigation.

There are still various levels of plastic chemicals in many different types of foods, according to a new Consumer Reports investigation.

The organization tested dozens of food items, such as frozen pizza, yogurt and fast food, among others. It aimed to determine the prevalence of plasticizers, which are used in the manufacturing of plastic, and include what are called bisphenols and phthalates.

Of the 85 products tested for phthalates, James E. Rogers, acting director of product safety at Consumer Reports, said all but one had phthalates in them. Furthermore, of the 85 samples tested, 79% contained bisphenols, Rogers said.

Research hasn’t been done to identify what a safe level of the plasticizers is, Rogers said, and “in many cases, the amount of the plasticizers in the food is quite low.” However, even low levels of exposure over time can result in health consequences.

“While we may not know specifically which plasticizers cause these health problems, or we may not know what the exact concentration is, what we do know is that their presence and their exposure to people have caused some serious health concerns,” Rogers said.

The chemicals are characterized as endocrine disrupters, he said, so they interfere with the production of certain hormones, including estrogen. Such disruption “can lead to an increased risk for several health problems, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, they’ve been tied to certain cancers, birth defects, infertility, premature birth, and neurodevelopment disorders in children,” Rogers said.

Many people are unaware of the plastic chemicals, Rogers said. They can get into food through package wrapping, processing equipment, food manufacturers’ vinyl gloves or contaminated water and soil.

“They are everywhere, and it’s hard to get your exposure down to zero in your food,” Rogers said.

However, there are steps that consumers can take to limit exposure to plastic chemicals. They include things such as avoiding fast food, limiting consumption of foods that are high in fat, reducing the amount of processed foods in your diet, avoiding using plastic food storage containers and using glass water bottles instead of plastic ones.

More information about Consumers Reports’ findings is available online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.