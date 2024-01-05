New year, new you? New weight loss scams to watch out for

Did you make a resolution to get fit this year? If you are considering buying a weight loss product you saw online, here are some red flags to watch out for.

While not all health and fitness ads are scams, the Federal Trade Commission has put out a consumer alert with a list of common ways scammers try to fool would-be buyers with weight loss pills, patches or creams that promise “miraculous” results.

If someone says you don’t have to watch what you eat to lose weight, that’s a scam.

If someone says using their product helps you lose weight permanently, that’s a scam.

If someone tells you that to lose weight all you have to do is take their pill, that’s a scam.

If someone promises that you can lose 30 pounds in 30 days, that’s a scam.

If anyone says their product works for everyone, that’s a scam.

Scammers often include fake news articles touting the success of the product, or glowing reviews written by the scammers themselves. If the before and after photos show dramatic results, they might be altered or fake.

If you are suspicious of an online weight loss promo, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

For a weight loss plan that has a better chance of sticking, the National Institutes of Health recommends adding physical activity every day, having healthy snacks like sliced veggies on hand, using a food diary to track meals and being kind to yourself — setbacks happen, but they don’t have to hold you back from your fitness goals.

