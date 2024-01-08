Bariatric surgeon on popular weight loss drugs: Not a ‘magic cure’

New studies show that going off weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy could make you gain any lost weight back.

The drugs were initially made to treat those with Type 2 diabetes. However, the medications have surged in popularity for their ability to help the user drop weight. Regaining weight after stopping taking these drugs would be a negative side effect for those patients.

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Katelin Mirkin told WTOP that “some newer studies are coming out that show that once you come off these medications, the majority, if not all, of the weight does come back.”

Mirkin said that the weight comes back when you stop taking the medication, especially “if your behaviors don’t change.”

“Once you stop the medication, your hunger and your cravings are going to come back, and you’re going to start practicing the things that you were doing beforehand. Then, the weight can come back,” Mirkin said.

This weight gain after discontinued use of the drugs is known as “rebound weight gain.”

Mirkin further explained that rebound weight gain happens because “once you stop these drugs, your body stops mimicking those hormones. Then all the stuff from before comes back.”

“The medications are a tool to help you get healthier. This idea that it’s some magic cure for all needs to be dissipated slightly,” Mirkin said.

The rebound weight gain is also a problem for people who use drugs to treat diabetes.

Mirkin said weight loss and health go hand-in-hand for those with diabetes — these drugs can help and are intended for long-term use. If a client can no longer afford the medication or cannot find any due to a shortage, they could face potential health risks with a rebound weight gain.

“These are drugs. You have to have a healthy index of suspicion and talk to your doctor about what is right for you. Ask how long you should be on this medication, as well as understand that you have to change your behaviors and lifestyle if you want to lose weight long-term,” Mirkin said.

