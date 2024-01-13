Changing your diet can actually help with anxiety, new research suggests

We all know what we eat can have an impact on our bodies, but new research shows it could affect our minds too!

It turns out, one of the best cures for anxiety — which affects 40 million people in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Mental Health — could be changing what you eat.

A new Harvard Health medical study suggests that foods that are naturally rich in magnesium — like leafy greens, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains — as well as zinc — think oysters, cashews, liver, beef and egg yolks — could help you feel calmer and ease your mental state.

It’s all part of studies happening in the emerging field of nutritional psychiatry. Doctors say that 95% of serotonin receptors, which are responsible for happiness and lowering anxiety, are actually found in the lining of the gut.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health condition in the U.S., with nearly 20% of the population struggling with anxiety.

Researchers also say you should be on the lookout for antioxidant rich foods too, like berries, apples and plums, and vitamin B powerhouses, like avocados and almonds. Omega 3 fatty acid-rich foods, like wild Alaskan salmon, nuts and plant oils, also have been shown to reduce anxiety levels.

Even if your doctor suggests medication to help you cope, the study says you should still ask whether adjusting your diet could also be worked into your treatment plan.

