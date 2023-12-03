This holiday season, one doctor wants you to ‘live a little’

If you’re looking to keep off those extra holiday pounds, one doctor says you can still eat the cookie.

“There’s so much in our culture where food is used to celebrate things … So completely abstaining from all these things isn’t always a realistic goal,” said bariatric general surgeon Dr. Katelin Mirkin.

Instead of denying yourself, she recommends just being wise.

“I think focus on moderation … You can have a cookie, you just don’t need to the whole plate of cookies,” she said.

“Live a little … within reason,” she emphasized.

Being realistic about body goals — and how you move toward them — is important, Mirkin said.

“Instead of focusing on the number of the scale, how can I, optimize this body that I get to live in for the rest of my life?” she said.

If you’re tired of restricting yourself, she recommends slowly making changes and adding in exercise.

“What I encourage people to do is to start small. If you’re used to not doing anything, you’re not going to run a marathon the next day,” Mirkin said. “But you can start by marching in place while you’re watching TV and watching commercials. You want to shoot for a goal of about 30 minutes of exercise a day.”

Even basic changes can make a difference, she said.

“You can start by cutting out sugary drinks or incorporating a vegetable in each meal,” Mirkin said. “Just like little, tiny things.”

While surgical weight-loss options are out there, Mirkin only recommends them as a last resort. Additionally, she said to always talk to your doctor about options to help you lose weight before seeking help from MedSpas or fad-diets.