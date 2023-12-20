Maryland doctor explains how ‘holiday heart syndrome’ is a real thing

Dr. Michael Chen says holiday heart syndrome -- an association between binge drinking and cardiac arrhythmias -- sees a spike around the holidays.

Holiday heart syndrome might sound like it’s something out of a holiday rom-com, but Dr. Michael Chen, an interventional cardiologist with Adventist HealthCare, told WTOP in an interview that “it’s real.”

Chen, medical director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Adventist HealthCare at the White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, explained that holiday heart syndrome was first described in 1978 when an association between binge drinking and cardiac arrhythmias was made. And now, Chen said, “We do see it around the holidays with a spike in binge drinking.”

Chen said drinking alcohol is part of many holiday gatherings.

“There’s obviously a lot more parties, get-togethers and with that, people do tend to drink more,” Chen said.

That can lead to binge drinking, which in turn can lead to cardiac arrhythmias. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines binge drinking as consuming five or more drinks at a time for men, and four or more drinks for women.

Atrial fibrillation, said Chen, is a type of irregular heart rhythm.

“What patients may feel is palpitations, the sense that your heart is a little out of rhythm, some skipped beats,” he said. It’s a serious concern, said Chen, because it can lead to stroke.

Alcohol isn’t the only culprit contributing to cardiac arrhythmias during the holidays. Higher doses of caffeine and higher salt intake “with all the party foods” can also lead to stresses on the heart, which can contribute to atrial fibrillation, said Chen.

Compounding the issues, said Chen, is the fact that many people are out of their normal routines during the holidays. They might be traveling, or simply not sticking to their same rest, diet or exercise routines. They also might neglect keeping their prescriptions up-to-date.

If someone experiences the dizziness or lightheadedness that can come with arrhythmia, or a sudden episode where they have trouble getting words out of their mouth or experience sudden weakness on one side, “they can tend to blow it off,” said Chen. “But if one is having unusual symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention.”

The American Heart Association has published a study reporting that more cardiac deaths occur in the U.S. on Dec. 25 than any other day of the year. The AHA also has information on the warning signs of heart attacks and when to get immediate medical attention.

Chen said he tells his patients that the guidelines surrounding alcohol consumption have changed over time. There was a time when a drink a day was seen as harmless, even perhaps healthy for the heart.

“That’s no longer true,” said Chen. “The World Health Organization does not recommend any alcohol consumption at all, but that’s a bit of a sobering thought.”

Chen said he recommends that patients skip alcohol, but knowing that for many, it’s a part of their social life, he recommends “as little alcohol as possible.”

Asked how receptive many patients are to that advice, Chen said it can depend on their age. Data shows “there’s a lot less alcohol consumption” among people in their 20s and 30s, said Chen.

Along with cutting out or restricting alcohol, for overall heart health, Chen recommends a low-salt diet and plenty of exercise. “Exercise has huge benefits,” said Chen. “It can help with your blood pressure, help with weight” and give you an emotional boost as well.

“A lot of times, it gives people a better mental outlook, too,” said Chen.