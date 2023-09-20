More DC kids will have access to healthy foods as ‘food pharmacy’ expands

Many kids in D.C. don’t have access to healthy fruits and vegetables. But a program that’s trying to put a dent in that is now expanding.

Many kids in D.C. don’t have access to healthy fruits and vegetables. But a program that’s trying to change that is now expanding.

That’s sometimes the case in D.C. because people don’t have access to healthy food in their neighborhood. Through the program, families can pick up groceries recommended by their physician at a “food pharmacy” located at the their doctor’s office after appointments.

“This will feed an additional 150 families over about 3 years,” Jordan said.

The donation more than doubles the number of family’s who can be helped, which right now is about 120.

Jordan says the great thing about the program is that families can tailor what they receive. For example, if a child really likes oranges or kiwis, doctors can make sure more those get in the box. He says there’s also more specific help for those receiving the boxes of food.

“The really cool part of this is it’s just not giving you a box full of Brussels sprouts and lettuce and saying ‘Go be heathy.’ They actually will have a nutritionist who will tell you how to make it taste well,” said Jordan.

Amerigroup says its research shows rates of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in children have been rapidly increasing in the last few years, partly as a consequence of the childhood obesity epidemic and lack of access to healthy fruits and vegetables.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.