More men nationwide are getting vasectomies, study finds

Over the past decade or so, more men have been getting vasectomies in the U.S., according to a study recently published in the journal "Urology."

Over the past decade or so, more men have been getting vasectomies in the U.S., according to a study recently published in the journal “Urology.”

Researchers at the University of Chicago analyzed commercial health claims data and found that the national vasectomy rate increased by 26% between 2014 and 2021.

One likely reason is that the procedure is seen as being relatively minor.

“The procedure itself takes approximately 15 minutes,” said Dr. Amin Herati, an assistant professor of urology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, in a previous interview with WTOP.

It is also typically covered by health insurance.

“It’s three or four days of discomfort or pain,” Herati said. “The swelling, bruising and all that stuff typically heals by a week or two weeks out.”

According to the study, only about 4% of men overall have had a vasectomy in the U.S.

“I’ve seen patients in their early to mid-20s, and I’ve taken care of guys who are well into their 60s as well,” Herati said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, about a half-million men get the procedure every year across the country.

Aside from abstinence, a vasectomy is considered more effective than any other method of birth control.

The vas deferens are the essentially two highways that sperm take to get to their destination. When a vasectomy is performed, those roads are shut down.

“We don’t expect any change in hormones. We don’t expect any change in sexual performance,” Herati said. “The primary risks are procedural.”

Getting a vasectomy begins with a consultation to determine whether someone is a possible candidate for the procedure. A potential patient’s family plans are among the factors considered.

“If somebody is debating whether they should get the vasectomy, and they’re wondering if they will encounter a vasectomy reversal in the future, it’s always a good idea to bank a little bit of sperm or potentially delay the vasectomy,” Herati said.

Vasectomy reversals are feasible, but those procedures take quite a bit more time — three to six hours — and insurance typically doesn’t cover them.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.