Oil, sweat and sunscreen — how to keep your skin healthy starting this Acne Awareness Month

Summer is here and so are your chances of dealing with acne. But there are ways to make sure your skin stays healthy.

Dr. Kathleen Ellison, a dermatologist at U.S. Dermatology Partners in Fairfax, Virginia, is sharing tips for Acne Awareness Month.

“Acne is the most common skin condition that we see, so it can affect anyone but it usually affects younger people,” Ellison said. “It’s really important to continue your acne treatments as guided by your dermatologist, because that can help to avoid any new flare ups in the summer months.”

She says the kind of acne you may face could range from bacterial types to clogged pores or fungus.

“Sweat, oil, sunscreen — all of that can contribute to some acne,” stressed Ellison.

Treating your acne could mean better health and more self-confidence. Cleansing your face daily and choosing the right sunscreen is also recommended.

“It’s important to choose a sunscreen that’s at least SPF-30 but also oil-free so it won’t clog your pores.” Dr. Ellison also recommends staying hydrated to promote healthier skin. “Just remember to wear sunscreen even if you’re not prone to sunburns. We see skin cancer and sunburns in patients of all skin tones and all skin types.”

Spending too much time in the sun can also lead to harsh UV exposure and increase your risk of getting melanoma, the most serious and common type of skin cancer. Staying hydrated is another way to keep your skin clear in the hot months.

“Sunscreen is the most important thing you can do for your skin because protecting yourself from UV rays is the best thing you can do to prevent fine lines, wrinkles, skin sagging over time,” Kaiser Permanente dermatologist Dr. Tola Oyesanya told WTOP earlier this year. “All of these things are caused by sun exposure, as well as aging.”

