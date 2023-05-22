Could exercise help you recover from drug addiction?

Studies have shown that the endorphins released in the brain when you are physically active can decrease the craving to achieve a high elsewhere.

If you are trying to recover from addiction, pumping iron or going out on a morning run can do more than just improve your cardio health.

Dr. Veronica Deza, who works with Kaiser Permanente in Virginia, said a new review of existing research reveals a link between physical activity and overcoming addiction to hard drugs.

The studies she mentioned mostly come from Europe and are smaller in scope. But, she said, the data could potentially influence how we treat drug addiction.

While we already know exercise can help with mental conditions like depression and anxiety, Deza points out that physical activity “may help or decrease, or block, the response in the brain to drugs of abuse.”

Deza said it’s one of those things that seems obvious when you think about it, but it’s never been approached in this way before.

The studies she mentioned have shown that the endorphins released in the brain when you are physically active can decrease the craving to achieve a high elsewhere. Essentially, those endorphins replace the dopamine hit certain drugs, like heroin, give users.

“If a drug gives you less of a high, then you’re gonna crave it less,” Deza explained.

The hope, she explains, is that addiction treatment supplemented by “regular exercise” can be more successful than just treatment alone. But what does “regular exercise” mean?

“It’s different from person to person,” Dr. Deza said, “but generally, moderate-intensity exercise about three or four times a week for 30 to 45 minutes.”

Dr. Deza said she knows that even a small amount of exercise can be difficult, especially for people deep into their addiction. That’s why she said mental focus, a positive outlook, and a good support system play a huge role.

“I think people know what they need to do. The difficulty is just in developing those good habits and getting rid of the bad ones,” she said.

“About three quarters of these studies show there is decrease in drug abuse among participants,” she went on.

Finally, Dr. Deza said these new studies have revealed other health issues caused by or related to addiction can also be lessened with exercise.

“Many patients who are deep into their addiction can be at risk of heart disease,” she explained. “Exercise could help lower that risk too.”

Dr. Deza said she hopes studies of this kind can be expanded and broadened to include more types of drugs, including tobacco and alcohol.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.