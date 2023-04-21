‘Keep those suckers at bay’: Va. doctor warns about tick season

A Virginia doctor has tips for how you can keep yourself and your little ones safe this summer as tick season kicks off.

As the weather warms up, doctors say it’s time to be aware of a familiar parasite that could be in your very own backyard.

“This is definitely prime tick season until late fall,” explained Dr. Troy Baker with Kaiser Permanente in Virginia.

Baker says the beginning of tick season means you should always check yourself and your little ones when coming back inside.

“Light-colored clothing helps you more easily spot a tick,” Baker told WTOP.

He also added that you should make sure you stock up on sprays like DEET or OFF! repellent if you know you’ll be in the woods. But those aren’t the only substances that can repel nasty bloodsucking parasites.

“There’s other things like oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or picaridin that are also useful repellents,” he said, adding there are even some types of insecticides safe for spraying on the outside of clothing.

Inevitably, many of us will be out and about enjoying the warm weather as summer ramps up, so Baker also has tips for getting your blood pumping safely outdoors.

“It’s always good if you stay in the middle of trails, away from leaves, debris or forest areas,” said Baker, noting that proper precautions while hiking or doing other activities could save you from an unwanted visitor under your skin.

“Do tick checks after that activity is done,” he emphasized.

He says if you are bitten, you should make sure you have tweezers handy to grab ticks by the head.

“Apply gentle pressure and slowly pull upward,” he said.

He also adds that squeezing a tick’s belly is a bad idea if you’re already bitten, because that can release harmful bacteria into your body. He says if you can’t get the tick off — or if you don’t feel like you can do it properly — call your doctor right away or go to an urgent care clinic. The sooner you get rid of a tick, the better — and the lesser of a chance you have of developing any kind of disease.

Baker says taking a shower right away helps wash ticks off if they aren’t already dug in. It also makes it easier to do a full body check right away.

He also says that if you’re unsure if you might’ve had one latch on, you can throw your clothes into the dryer on medium to high heat for 10 minutes after getting back which will kill ticks, every time.

Long socks, pants and sleeves with breathable fabrics are your best line of defense to prevent ticks from getting onto you without overheating. At the end of the day, Baker says you can never be too observant or cautious when it comes to your health.