Ahead of National Women’s Checkup Day, doctors want more women to book mammograms

Ahead of National Women's Checkup Day on May 8, D.C. area doctors want more women to schedule mammogram appointments. They say screening numbers for early detection are not where they need to be.

Ahead of National Women’s Checkup Day on May 8, D.C. area doctors want more women to schedule mammogram appointments. They say screening numbers for early detection are not where they need to be.

“During the first year of the pandemic, breast cancer screenings plummeted by 94%,” said Dr. Ada Emarievbe, an OBGYN with Kaiser Permanente. She added that they’re starting to see numbers improve — but it’s been an uphill climb since 2020.

“Getting back to a higher breast cancer screening rate … in particular looking at the starting age ,” she said when asked what trend she’d like to see going forward.

She says the earlier you screen, the better off you’ll be if diagnosed with breast cancer. Even if you’re on the age borderline and think you could wait longer.

Another recent phenomenon they’ve observed has been an aversion to early screening by women in their 40s who believe they’re too young and can afford to wait. There are also women who believe exposure to the radiation in a mammogram could be risky.

She hopes occasions like National Women’s Checkup Day can dispel these misconceptions.

“The benefits always outweigh the risks when it comes to early screening,” Dr. Emarievbe said.

It could be a life or death matter, she said, especially if you have higher risk of breast cancer in your family.

“Even before you get to the doctor, having those conversations with your family is very important,” she said. “Who are the people in my family who have a history of cancer?”

She said early detection is key to survival. And as far as the procedure itself, “the levels you’re exposed to during the procedure are so minimal that it will not adversely affect you. Imagine if you went ahead with a mammogram and you found out you had this deadly disease. You should always opt to screen to make sure you’re on top of your personal health.”

“This type of day highlights the importance of taking time for yourself for the benefit of your overall health,” Dr. Emarievbe said.