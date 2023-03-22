MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
From Cheerios to Haagen-Dazs: Nestle vows to make foods, drinks healthier

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 22, 2023, 9:40 AM

It’s convenient to reach into your pantry, but the world’s largest food and beverage maker says less than half of its products can be considered healthy.

Nestle said that, according to the results of an international nutrient profiling system, most of the foods and drinks they make were rated as unhealthy.

Nestle’s popular products range from Cheerios and Shredded Wheat breakfast cereals, to lunchbox and workplace staples Lean Cuisine and Hot Pockets. Not to mention instant coffee, Haagen-Dazs ice cream and Nesquik chocolate power, syrup, and ready-to-drink products.

And, of course, treats including Nestle Crunch bars and KitKat bars.

In its 2022 annual report, Nestle said it is the first company to use the international Health Star Rating system to evaluate its entire portfolio of foods and drink products. The system assigns ratings from a low of half-a-star up to five stars, and provides guidance on foods which should be eaten only occasionally.

“Our focus is on improving the nutritional value of our products,” Nestle said. “We are continuously improving the nutritional profile of our products by adding more whole grains, proteins and fibers while reducing sugars, sodium and saturated fats — without compromising taste.”

Nestle’s brands also include pet food, vitamins and other specialized products, which weren’t part of this rating scale.

