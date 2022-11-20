HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » Health & Fitness News » Which DC area hospitals…

Which DC area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 20, 2022, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Upper Marlboro and Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia, both received “D” grades for patient safety and avoiding preventable illnesses.

In the District, Howard University Hospital received an “F.”

Leapfrog said only 1% of the nearly 3,000 hospitals examined nationally received an “F” grade, while 6% received a “D” grade.

The group said overall performance on a national level has improved over the last decade, including when it comes to reducing “never events,” meaning medical accidents that should never happen.

“Two ‘never events’ that decreased by around 25% include incidents of falls and trauma, and incidents of objects unintentionally left in a body after surgery,” according to the report.

The group said that for “five of the outcome measures that can be tracked,” improved hospital safety measures have resulted in 16,000 fewer deaths over the last decade.

On the bright side for our area, Virginia ranks among the top 10 states with the highest percentage of “A” rated hospitals. On the other hand, the District currently has no “A” rated hospitals within its border, per Leapfrog Group’s findings.

WTOP’s John Aaron contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up