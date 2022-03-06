RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
WTOP’s Dave Johnson honored for MS advocacy with surprise $100,000 donation

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

March 6, 2022, 10:52 PM

WTOP’s Sports Director and Morning Drive Sports Anchor Dave Johnson isn’t often at a loss for words. But after being surprised with a check for $100,000 that will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his honor, he had a hard time knowing what to say.

“I had no idea,” he said, “I’m still…overwhelmed.”

Dave, the play-by-play announcer of the NBA’s Washington Wizards for 25 years, was given the surprise donation during the Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers game. The Wizards and team owner Monumental Sports and Entertainment were hosting “MS Awareness Night” during Sunday’s game at Capital One Arena.

Dave was diagnosed with MS in 2019. Since then, he’s been a relentless champion, advocating for awareness of the disease and finding a cure.

“I believe I have multiple sclerosis now not because someone is mad at Dave Johnson but because somebody is challenging Dave Johnson to make a difference,” Johnson said.

Chartese Berry, president of the Greater D.C. Chapter of the National MS Society, said the $100,000 donation would go toward research, programs and services and advocacy. (Courtesy Monumental Sports & Entertainment)

Johnson’s mother died due to complications with MS when he was a teenager.

An estimated one million people in the United States live with multiple sclerosis, an often disabling disease of the central nervous system with symptoms varying from numbness to tingling to mobility challenges and paralysis.

“Every time I talk to Dave, he talks about, ‘We are going to win, we are going to win,'” said Chartese Berry, president of the Greater D.C. Chapter of the National MS Society. “To know that he was going to be surprised tonight, just gave me goosebumps.”

Berry said the $100,000 donation would go toward research, programs and services and advocacy.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment, corporate sponsors KPMG and Giant Food and WTOP each donated $25,000.

“Dave Johnson is the most beloved member of the Wizards and Monumental Sports family, and he is a relentless champion for raising awareness on the importance of finding a cure for MS,” said MSE Founder & CEO Ted Leonsis.

“I’m so lucky to know Dave Johnson,” said WTOP General Manager Joel Oxley . “He’s an incredible person but even more so an incredible friend. I have nothing but admiration for his courage in fighting MS.”

Dave is also registered for the Bike MS: Nation’s Capital Presented by KPMG and fans can contribute to his fundraising page.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

