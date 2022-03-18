RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Health & Fitness News » Sleep experts object to…

Sleep experts object to year-round daylight saving time

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

March 18, 2022, 11:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One sleep expert is not enthused by the push to make daylight saving time permanent and said his colleagues feel the same way.

“It’s the consensus of the sleep medicine community that going to permanent daylight saving time is a mistake,” Dr. Nathaniel Watson told WTOP. “Essentially, it will dose every American with permanent jet lag.”

Watson is a professor of neurology at the University of Washington and co-director of the UW Medicine Sleep Center.

“The rising and setting of the sun has entrained our circadian rhythms — our biological clock — for countless millennia,” he said. With permanent daylight saving time, “you get our internal body clock out of sync with the sun clock.”

Daylight saving time takes light from the morning and puts it in the evening “and we know every additional hour of evening light results in 19 minutes less sleep,” Watson said. Less sleep is associated with a host of health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, mental health issues and an increased cancer risk, he said.

Additionally, “In the winter, when you’re waking up three hours or more before sunrise, that’s going to be painful.”

Watson said he wants to see standard time adopted year-round, but said the current system of two time changes a year is preferable to year-round daylight saving time.

He pointed out that permanent daylight saving time was tried before, back in the 1970s, and did not go well — with people complaining of problems, including dark mornings.

A shift to permanent daylight saving time would mean the D.C.-area would not have sunrises until nearly 8:30 a.m. in parts of December and January, though November and December’s early sunsets would be pushed back to around 5:45 p.m.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has said it “applauds the Senate for passing a bill to establish a national, fixed, year-round time in the U.S.” But it cautioned “that making daylight saving time permanent overlooks potential health risks that can be avoided by establishing permanent standard time instead.”

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up