New study details health benefits for moms who breastfeed

New research finds that breastfeeding provides even more health benefits to mothers, and the study has a Northern Virginia OB-GYN using words like “exciting” and “thrilled.”

Women who breastfed at some time in their lives are 14% less likely to develop coronary heart disease, 12% less likely to suffer strokes and 17% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The meta-analysis involved health records from nearly 1.2 million women over an average follow-up period of 10 years.

“I was thrilled to see that what people had suspected before has really been proven in a very large study,” said Dr. Amy Banulis, an OB-GYN with Kaiser Permanente in Falls Church who was not involved in the study.

“This is really exciting news … and that risk reduction was greater with increased duration of breastfeeding, for at least up to 12 months,” she said.

There are a few theories about what’s happening. A hormone released during breastfeeding, oxytocin, has been shown to have blood-pressure-lowering effects and antioxidant effects.

“The other thing that may play into it is that women who breastfeed tend to lose their pregnancy weight more rapidly after delivery,” Banulis said.

Other benefits to mothers and their babies already are touted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mothers have reduced risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and type 2 diabetes. Babies have lower risk of asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, ear infections and sudden infant death syndrome.

The CDC recommends that babies only get breast milk for about six months, and then continued breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods until a baby is 12 months old or older.

Banulis hopes the new findings inspire women who may be struggling with breastfeeding not to give up.

“Know upfront that especially if it’s your first time, it’s not always easy at the beginning. You may need to reach out and get help with a lactation specialist,” she said. “But it’s worth sticking with it even if it doesn’t feel like it’s going so smoothly at the beginning, because it does tend to get much, much easier over time.”

Breastfeeding doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Some women supplement with formula.

“It’s better to do a little bit of both than to give up completely on the breastfeeding, because we know even if you’re not breastfeeding 100% you still will get the benefit, your babies still will get the benefit of breastfeeding,” Banulis said.

The dichotomy of breast feeding

Some women feel pressured to do it, and if they’re struggling or choose not to, there can be guilt involved.

“Everyone’s trying to be the perfect mom, the best mom they can be,” Banulis said. “… We need to just be careful about judging women who don’t breastfeed while supporting the ones who do.”

There can be logistical problems. Not all employers give women the time that they need to pump during work so they can maintain breastfeeding longer. Not every workplace has a lactation room for women to use.

But accommodations are becoming more common. Area shopping malls have lactation rooms, and there’s even one in the newly renovated D.C. firehouse in Foggy Bottom.

“I think we’re doing better and we’re heading in the right direction. But we’re not there completely,” Banulis said.