CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Health & Fitness News » Advice for workers who…

Advice for workers who are anxious about returning to in-person office work

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bosses are beginning to ask workers to return to offices, but the transition isn’t being embraced by everyone. A D.C.-area therapist has tips for people who may be uncomfortable.

“Having a plan will help ease anxieties,” said Megan Fullen, a licensed clinical social worker in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. at Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health.

Have a candid and clear conversation with your supervisor about what their expectations are and what your hopes are.

“What do they expect from you? What will the job look like now versus what it looked and felt like before the pandemic?” Fullen said.

People who are feeling anxious about returning to in-person work can ask themselves probing questions such as:

  • What am I uncomfortable about?
  • Do I have fears here?
  • Are they valid?
  • Are they just feelings?
  • Are they factual?
Megan Fullen (Courtesy Kaiser Permanente)

Employers are being more flexible then they have in the past, but workers need to figure out what they want.

“You have to know yourself and your own standards to know if your place of employment is the best fit for you. At this time, if it meets your financial, emotional needs; your family’s needs,” Fullen said.

Fullen has tips to help people do honest self-evaluations.

“Allowing yourself time to reflect is one of the most important things,” she said.

Busy lives and overbooked schedules can make it difficult to examine or know your own thoughts.

She recommends, “allowing yourself to take a break, to pause, to go on a walk without music, to think in silence, to meditate, to use any self-care calming behavior, to give space will help with self-awareness.”

Noting that no one is untouched by the stress of the pandemic, Fullen suggests people pay attention to warning signs they may need additional mental health support and to embrace support from family, friends and from within the community. Most businesses have employee assistance programs.

“It’s OK to not be OK right now. And I think that knowing your place and what your needs are is a great way to feel more ready going back to the workplace,” Fullen said.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up