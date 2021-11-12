CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Virtual conference to offer expert advice to Marylanders caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

November 12, 2021, 3:00 PM

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease can be overwhelming — but a virtual conference for Maryland residents next week offers expert advice to help folks cope.

“Nobody can do this alone,” said Chris Schneider of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “You need a team to help you; you need to have resources available because you don’t want to burn out.”

The Nov. 18 event will include three sessions, one after the other, with experts offering advice on building the team you need to prevent caregiver burnout; legal issues such as power of attorney and advanced planning; and Alzheimer’s warning signs, treatments and research.

“You just watch via cellphone or computer or a tablet, anything that’s got an internet connection. And again, it’s totally free,” Schneider said. “The speakers are all live, so you can ask questions and they’ll be able to answer them.”

The Host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” Dr. Mehmet OZ will be a special guest appearing before the panelists begin their sessions.

The video will be posted afterward, so if you’re not able to participate, you can still see the conference.

Maryland residents are encouraged to register for the event on the foundation’s website.

“If you can’t participate in the conference, but you have questions or you have questions that you don’t want to wait for to ask, you can contact our helpline which is open seven days a week. And that’s staffed entirely by licensed social workers,” Schneider said.

The helpline is available by phone at 866-232-8484, or web chat through the website or by text message at 646-586-5283.

The web chat and text message features can help people in more than 90 different languages.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

