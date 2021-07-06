Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Health & Fitness News » Staggering increase in food…

Staggering increase in food insecurity leads advocates to focus on root causes

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 6, 2021, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With the pandemic forcing many families to rely on food banks for assistance, a nonprofit called WhyHunger has been addressing the root cause of food insecurity nationwide.

Alison Meares Cohen, WhyHunger’s senior director of programs, said the need skyrocketed from an estimated 36 million people at the start of the pandemic to about 50 million at its height.

“It’s critical, it’s important, it’s alarming,” she said. “There was a huge decrease for volunteer labor. At the same time, there was a very steep increase in need.”

The nonprofit recently completed a survey with Duke University to better understand how needs have changed, and it found 67% of the over 200 food organizations surveyed saw fewer volunteers.

It also found that 54% of emergency food organizations had to suspend services — including school-related programs — to focus on soliciting and distributing.

The focus now is on giving families the ability to prevent hunger, Cohen said. During the pandemic, 23% of organizations started advocacy and policy efforts addressing the root cause of hunger, which includes fair wages and food waste.

Addressing racial inequities and other barriers presented by COVID-19 has also become a major focus.

“Ultimately, it’s about self-determination for families and communities and how they produce, access and distribute food,” she said.

You can learn more about WhyHunger on its website.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up