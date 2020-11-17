GMU offering free psychological sessions to essential workers

Essential workers working through the coronavirus pandemic who need psychological support can get a free session from George Mason University in Virginia.

The school’s Center for Psychological Services is providing the service.

Essential workers can call 703-215-1898 and talk to a facilitator trained in mental health first aid. If callers need additional support, GMU is offering three free virtual sessions with doctoral students trained in COVID-19 assessment skills. There’s also help for those experiencing trauma, depression or anxiety due to COVID-19.

The call-line is open to those who work in health care, education, sanitation, transportation, hospitality, food and beverage industry, the Postal Service and the military.

The hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our goal is to provide support specifically targeting stresses related to having to be an essential worker,” the Center for Psychological Services said.

