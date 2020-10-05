How a breast cancer survivor used her experience to create resources for others

Tallulah Anderson, a three-time breast cancer survivor, is working to provide educational materials to women in underserved communities.

There are certain traits that run in families — eye color, hair texture and dimples, to name a few — but what happens when breast cancer runs in a family?

Tallulah Anderson is a three-time breast cancer survivor. She’s the youngest of 10 children — seven brothers and three sisters. Both of her parents died from breast cancer, and two of her sisters and a brother are breast cancer survivors.

A second brother died from the disease.

Tallulah and several of her siblings underwent genetic testing, and the findings revealed they tested positive for the BRCA 2 Gene, a gene that can impact a person’s chance of developing the disease.

Out of her own family tragedy, Tallulah founded 2for2 Boobs. She said her own experience was a “call to action.”

She encourages women to “take two minutes to check your two, monthly.”

During October, which is breast cancer awareness month, and throughout the year, the organization hold events to help educate women, especially African American women and women in underserved communities.

Another part of her mission is to allow women to share stories through their “Shades of Pink: Our Voices, Our Stories” program. As the country grapples with COVID-19, Anderson said she’s hearing from many survivors who are worried about a severe coronavirus infection because of an already compromised immune system.

She said her best advice is, “We have to stay healthy to live.”

To find out more information about upcoming activities and events, visit the organization’s website.