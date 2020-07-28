2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings in adult specialties

Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings As the country and the industry deals…

Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings

As the country and the industry deals with the impact of COVID-19, people continue to struggle with complex medical conditions. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support patient decision-making for emerging and chronic conditions.

The 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings rate eligible medical centers in 16 specialties. Ratings are based on patient outcomes measurements such as 30-day survival, as well as structural and process measurements such as patient satisfaction, advanced technologies, nursing quality, specialty-specific certifications and services and expert opinions of specialists in the field. Fifty of the top-performing hospitals were ranked for 12 specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; gynecology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery and urology. In four specialties — ophthalmology, psychiatry, rehabilitation and rheumatology — U.S. News surveyed thousands of board-certified physicians in the field to ask them where they refer their sickest patients.

The data used for the 2020-21 hospital rankings predates the COVID-19 outbreak.

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer

To rate hospitals for care in cancer, the hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as hospice and palliative care, nurse staffing levels and recognition and accreditation in the following programs: Nurse Magnet, NCI Cancer Center and FACT (Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy) for bone marrow and tissue transplantation certification. The evaluations included nominations from cancer specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospitals for serious oncology cases. The top three hospitals for cancer are:

1. University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

2. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York

3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology and Heart Surgery

The Cardiology and Heart Surgery rating is based on various data categories, including patient outcomes in medical and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease, volume of high-risk patients, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, nurse staffing, public transparency and advanced clinical technologies. The evaluations included nominations from heart specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for serious cardiology cases. The top three hospitals for cardiology are:

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Diabetes and Endocrinology

To rate hospitals for care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders, the hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as wound and pain management, nurse staffing and expert opinion of endocrinology specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The 2020-21 top three hospitals for diabetes and endocrinology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

3. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ear, Nose and Throat

To rate hospitals for care for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases, the hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as wound and pain management, nurse staffing and expert opinions of otolaryngologist (ENT) specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for ear, nose and throat care in 2020 are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York

3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

The 50 hospitals ranked in gastroenterology and GI surgery received top marks in 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility) and patient experience. They also performed a high volume of cases, employ gastroenterology, nursing and ICU specialists and offer advanced technologies and patient services such as translators and wound-management services. In addition, they received nominations from expert gastroenterology specialists and subspecialists who recommended them for complex cases. The top three hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

3. Cleveland Clinic

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Geriatrics

Hospitals were evaluated on how they treat patients 75 years and older across multiple specialties. The top 50 hospitals ranked by U.S. News in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals in Geriatrics performed at the highest levels on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility) and patient experience. They also offer patient services in arthritis and wound management and have high nurse staffing ratios. Hospitals received points for being recognized by the National Institute on Aging as an Alzheimer’s center and from the nominations by expert geriatricians on where they send their most complex cases. The top three hospitals in geriatrics are:

1. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gynecology

Hospitals were rated in gynecological care based on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as genetic counseling and fertility clinics, nurse staffing to patient ratio and expert opinions of gynecology specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for gynecology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Nephrology

Hospitals were rated in care of kidney-related disease based on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, the availability of advanced technologies, patient services such as hospice, nurse to patient ratio and expert opinion of nephrologists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for nephrology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Columbia and Cornell

3. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Neurology and Neurosurgery

U.S. News evaluated hospitals in neurology and neurosurgery by examining factors such as 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), accreditation as an epilepsy or Alzheimer’s center, nurse staffing to patient ratio, advanced technologies, patient services and expert opinions of neurologists who recommended hospitals for complex care. The top three hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

3. New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Columbia and Cornell

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ophthalmology

A hospital’s ophthalmology rating is based on the expert opinion of surveyed physicians. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the ophthalmology specialists who responded to U.S. News physician surveys in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The top three hospitals for ophthalmology are:

1. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute–University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics

2. Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia

3. Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Orthopedics

U.S. News rated hospitals in orthopedics and the top 50 make up the 2020-21 Best Hospitals in Orthopedics. Hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, volume of high-complexity cases, nurse staffing, advanced technologies, patient services and expert opinions from orthopedists via an annual physicians survey. The top three hospitals for orthopedics are:

1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Psychiatry

The psychiatry rating is based on the expert opinion of surveyed physicians. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the psychiatric specialists who responded to U.S. News surveys in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and who named these hospitals as where they would refer their patients. The top three hospitals for psychiatry are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2. McLean Hospital, Belmont, Massachusetts

3. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

U.S. News rated hospitals in treatment of respiratory disease, and the top 50 make up the 2020-21 Best Hospitals in Pulmonology and Lung Surgery. Hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, volume of high-complexity cases, nurse staffing, advanced technologies such as multi-slice spiral CT and transplant services, patient services and expert opinions from pulmonologists via an annual physicians survey. The top three hospitals in pulmonology and lung surgery are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. National Jewish Health, Denver-University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation

A hospital’s Rehabilitation rating is based on the expert opinion of surveyed physicians. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the rehabilitation specialists who responded to U.S. News physician surveys in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as to where they would refer their patients. The top three hospitals for rehabilitation are:

1. Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Chicago

2. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

3. TIRR Memorial Hermann, Houston

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Rheumatology

Rheumatologists treat musculoskeletal disease and autoimmune conditions such as osteoarthritis, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the rheumatology specialists who responded to U.S. News physician surveys in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and who would recommend these hospitals for their patients. The top three hospitals for rheumatology are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Urology

U.S. News rated hospitals in treatment of urological disease, and the top 50 make up the 2020-21 Best Hospitals in Urology. Hospitals were evaluated on 30-day survival, the proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility), patient experience, volume of high-complexity cases, nurse staffing, advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, patient services and expert opinions from urologists via an annual physicians survey. The top three hospitals in urology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Procedures and Conditions

In addition to complex care, U.S. News evaluates hospitals in the care they provide in multiple procedures and conditions that are more commonly required and are performed more regularly. Rather than ranked, these are rated on a scale from High Performing to Below Average. If you have multiple hospitals near you, these ratings, in consultation with your doctor, can help make important decisions on where to receive care.

Fully half of these “common care” procedures and conditions are related to heart conditions. Click the links to see the list of hospitals that are high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery or its less invasive alternative Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) — a new rating in 2020-21– Congestive Heart Failure treatment, Abdominal Aortic Aneursym Repair and Heart Bypass surgery.

The other procedures evaluated include surgery for both lung cancer and colon cancer, the orthopedic procedures of hip replacement and knee replacement, and care for COPD, a common respiratory condition.

2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll

Each year, U.S. News rates nearly 5,000 hospitals across the country on 16 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions. Nationally, only 134 hospitals ranked in at least one of the specialties in 2020-2021. The Honor Roll recognizes 20 hospitals for their exceptional care for complex cases across these specialties. The top hospitals in 2020-21 are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

